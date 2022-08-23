UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $29,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.