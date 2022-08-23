Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average is $390.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

