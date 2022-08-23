Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.34 and its 200-day moving average is $390.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

