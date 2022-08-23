United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

