Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $438,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

