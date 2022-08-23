Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,924 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.28% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

