Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $368.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

