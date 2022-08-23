Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Warby Parker worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 2,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of WRBY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
