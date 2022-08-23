Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Warby Parker worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 2,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warby Parker Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

