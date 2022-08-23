Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,950 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after buying an additional 169,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,723,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $174.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

