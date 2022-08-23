Waves (WAVES) Tops One Day Volume of $201.22 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00023669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $553.31 million and $201.22 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,135,540 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Waves Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

