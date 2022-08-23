Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Welltower stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

