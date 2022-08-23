Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 875,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.