West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,835,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,793,000 after buying an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $311.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

