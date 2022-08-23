Western Forest Products Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.59 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$517.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.83.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

