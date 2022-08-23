Westpac Banking Corp Buys 17,292 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,141 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

