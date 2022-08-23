Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

