Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

