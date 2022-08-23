Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Novanta worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

