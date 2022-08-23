Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

