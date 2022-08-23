Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,647 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

