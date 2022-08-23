Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $958,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $203,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.