Westpac Banking Corp Sells 20,037 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 485,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.