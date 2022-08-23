Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,734 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

