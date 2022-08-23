WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) CEO Sandeep Mathrani Buys 23,500 Shares

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Mathrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of WeWork stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WE opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $697,270,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 133.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $21,500,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

