William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.11 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

