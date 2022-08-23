WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,493 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.56.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

