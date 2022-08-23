WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 234 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,583. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

