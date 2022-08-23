WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,876 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

