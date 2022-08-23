WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 492 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,985. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

