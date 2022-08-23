WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,692 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.42. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $189.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

