WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,162 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Entergy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365,708 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

