WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

