WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.36.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

