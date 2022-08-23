WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,653 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,786,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

