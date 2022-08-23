WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $4,130,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock worth $2,902,555. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

