WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

