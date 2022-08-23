WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.