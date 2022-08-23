WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $438.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.