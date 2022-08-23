WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.26 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

