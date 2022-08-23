WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

