WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

