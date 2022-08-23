WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 378.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 114.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

