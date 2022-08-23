WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

