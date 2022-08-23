WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

NYSE:OMC opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

