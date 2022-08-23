WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 277,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 642,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

