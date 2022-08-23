WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

GNRC opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

