WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Water Works Price Performance

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK stock opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

