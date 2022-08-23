WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Veritiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.