WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,209 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

