WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 15,625 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Performance

NYSE NLSN opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

