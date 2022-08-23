WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 593 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after buying an additional 232,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SEAS stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

